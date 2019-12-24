ATLANTA — LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda said he only had "preliminary talks" with UNLV for the school's head coaching vacancy.
A swirl of reports came out on Dec. 10 that UNLV was closing in on making a deal with Aranda, but by late that night, Aranda was no longer expected to be the school's next head coach.
The 43-year-old Aranda spoke with reporters Tuesday morning ahead of No. 1 LSU's Peach Bowl semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma. He said he's always been interested in becoming a head coach, and "whenever opportunities come" you "always look into those for you and your family if that's what's best for you."
Aranda said his situation at LSU is "hard to beat," where he makes $2.5 million per year as the nation's highest-paid assistant, coaching a defense that's making a run at the national championship.
Below are Aranda's answers to questions about his links to the UNLV head coaching vacancy:
Dave, did you have any interest in the UNLV job or did you push for that at all?
No. You know, the interest of being a head coach, I think, has always been there. When you have, um, the only way you can really find out about opportunities is to have dialogue. So I was thrilled at the interest and everything and then you have talks and there’s great people over there. And so, I think they hired the right guy. I know they’re going to have success, but the talks were kind of preliminary talks and that was it.
The dialogue started on their end more?
Yes.
You said the head coaching interest has always been there for you.
Yeah.
Has that always been there for you, and why would your interest be there at the college level?
Yeah, I don’t know. You’re in this long enough, you always collect ideas on things and you learn from… When I was back at Texas Tech, the O-line coach for OU, Bill Bedenbaugh — we shared an office for three years (as graduate assistants). Bill’s a great guy. I remember learning from Bill. Dennis Simmons, who’s the receivers coach (at Oklahoma), he was our recruiting coordinator at OU. So I remember learning Dennis. And so you pick up so much from coaches along the way. You kind of build your own beliefs and thoughts and things, and I’m learning so much right now from Coach O. So much respect for him and what he’s been able to do here. I think there is a time where you flip from just drawing plays and blitzes during staff meetings to really being engaged — "This is why we’re doing this, this is what we did last year, and here’s why he’s thinking this” — and so it’s been like that for awhile. I feel uncomfortable talking about it with you all now because the game that we got up. I realize that this is the time we can talk, you know what I mean? So I want to be able to answer your question. But there’s so much with OU. You put on that — I watched that Georgia game, that Rose Bowl, the last couple nights and you can’t sleep after you see that. That keeps you up. You know? So that’s all I’m thinking about right now.
Do you see head coaching in your future soon? How do you view your future?
I don’t mean to do this to you, but then I kinda do. Just, LSU has been so great to me here. The focus is just so clearly on what we’ve got in here coming up. So when the opportunities come, whenever they do come, I think you have to… My advice to some of the younger coaches is whenever opportunities come is to always look into those for you and your family if that’s what’s best for you. So when those things come, you take the time to look into them. It’s hard to beat the situation I’ve got right now with the coaches that I’m working for, the coaches I’m working with and the players that we’ve got with us. So it’s a blessing.