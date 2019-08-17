Safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Kristian Fulton and outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson did not participate in LSU’s scrimmage on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but coach Ed Orgeron said they are “very close” to full health.

The three defensive starters have spent most of LSU’s preseason camp recovering from what Orgeron called “minor” injuries. They all returned to practice this week.

“I think if we had to play a game today we could have pushed them,” Orgeron said after the scrimmage. “But we didn't want to do that.”

Delpit, a junior, practiced on Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 5. The unanimous All-American practiced the next two days.

Fulton, a senior, did not practice for the first time this preseason on Aug. 4. After five days out, he returned on Monday. Fulton missed Tuesday’s practice. He was present the rest of the week.

Beginning on Aug. 4, Chaisson missed eight straight days of practice. He came back on the field Aug. 15 and slid back to the front of positional drills. Chaisson is expected to lead LSU’s pass rush this season. Orgeron believes he can record 12 to 15 sacks.

Next week, Orgeron said the trio should feel healthy enough to participate in everything.

“I think next week when we go into game mode,” Orgeron said, “they'll be taking all the first-team reps.”