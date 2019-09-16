Four starters who did not play against Northwestern State are available, two defensive linemen remain out and LSU's main pass rusher is questionable as the Tigers begin their Southeastern Conference schedule.

LSU will not have starting defensive ends Rashard Lawrence or Glen Logan against Vanderbilt this weekend. They sustained injuries against Texas, and Logan supported his left foot on a scooter while LSU played Northwestern State last Saturday. He had his left foot and ankle wrapped.

Coach Ed Orgeron did not provide a timetable for their return, only saying they will not play the Commodores.

Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson is "questionable" to play, Orgeron said. Chaisson did not appear against Northwestern State, though he dressed and participated in pregame warmups.

"Hopefully we can have him for this game, and if he is ready to play, we're going to play him," Orgeron said. "He's not able to practice today. We'll see toward the end of the week."

Three starters withheld from playing Northwestern State because of a "coach's decision" — wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, inside linebacker Michael Divinity and tight end Thaddeus Moss — will be "ready to play" this weekend, Orgeron said.

Though Orgeron did not address left tackle Saahdiq Charles' status, he said on Saturday he thinks Charles will play against Vanderbilt, LSU's first conference opponent. Charles did not play Georgia Southern or Northwestern State.