LSU added yet another transfer this evening, this time on the offensive side of the ball, adding former Penn State running back Noah Cain.

Cain announced his intention to transfer to LSU on his personal Twitter page, with a picture of him in a Tiger uniform, after announcing he would be entering the transfer portal just a few hours earlier. "Say my prayers, so I’m protected as soon as I walk in. #GeauxTigers" Cain wrote in a social media post.

Born in Baton Rouge, the former four star recruit and top 100 recruit nationally for the IMG Academy, according to 247Sports, spent his first three seasons with the Nittany Lions, where he saw significant playing time as a true freshman in 2019. Cain appeared in 10 games, making one start. He finished the season with 443 yards rushing on 84 carries and eight rushing touchdowns.

Cain only played one game in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury. He appeared in all 13 games in 2021, carrying the ball 106 times for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

Cain's family has ties to LSU. He's the cousin of Michael Clayton, who played football at LSU and for eight seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. Cain brings much needed depth and experience after top back Tyrion Davis-Price announced his intentions to declare for the NFL draft.