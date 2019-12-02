Freshman safety Maurice Hampton, who has provided LSU flexibility in the secondary the last two weeks, was absent as the Tigers practiced on Monday afternoon.

Hampton earned his first career start against Arkansas, which allowed LSU to rest junior safety Grant Delpit while he recovered from an ankle injury. Hampton made six tackles.

Last weekend against Texas A&M, Hampton rotated with nickel safety Kary Vincent, often playing when the Aggies used "12" personnel, which features two tight ends and correlated with running plays. Hampton recorded two tackles and a pass deflection.

"It gives us some flexibility," coach Ed Orgeron said of Hampton's recent emergence. "Gives us a chance to put Grant closer to the football, put him in the post when we need him."

Hampton, a former four-star recruit, had played in eight games this season, mostly on special teams, before he started against Arkansas.

Roll call:

Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:

Todd Harris, S, junior

Maurice Hampton, S, freshman

Racey McMath, WR, junior

Ray Thornton, LB, junior

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman