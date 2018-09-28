There's been plenty said about Ole Miss' ability to pass the ball.
Yes, the Rebels have the nation's 10th-ranked pass offense (347.5 yards per game); but a newfound running attack with junior college transfer Scottie Phillips may provide Ole Miss enough variance to give the LSU defense some trouble.
Stocked with projected NFL wide receivers A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss has the ability to effectively run the ball with Phillips while there are four wide receivers on the field.
"What they do, their receivers are so good that you get five men in the box and they check to the run and you can't defend it with those guys," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "So, we have to mix and match what we do."
Mixing and matching has been difficult for the No. 5 Tigers since starting Buck linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was lost for the season with an apparent knee injury suffered against Miami.
Chaisson could both rush and cover effectively, and LSU has tried several experiments to replace him. But against Louisiana Tech, the Tigers mostly went with just five defenders in the box, and LSU struggled to get a pass rush all game.
LSU will want to solve that issue in its attempt to shut down the Ole Miss offense.