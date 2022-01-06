LSU had the makings of an upset Thursday night, but No. 1 South Carolina asserted itself in the second half to take a 66-60 victory at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The No. 13 Tigers made their first seven shots and led by as many as 11 points in the first half as a white-out crowd of 9,910 — the largest of the season and 15th largest in program history — cheered on.
The visitors didn’t panic and took control with a suffocating defense and strong rebounding, especially on the offensive end. All-American Aliyah Boston scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half and helped South Carolina dominate inside with a 48-25 rebounding advantage, including 19 offensive rebounds.
The loss snapped a 13-game winning streak for LSU (14-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) in its first season under Kim Mulkey. South Carolina (14-1, 2-1) won its 13th consecutive game against LSU.
LSU’s Alexis Morris and Khayla Pointer missed back-to-back 3-point shots with under three minutes to play that could have tied the game at 59. Boston made two free throws, but Hannah Gusters answered with a basket for LSU. Morris missed a layup for the Tigers, and Zia Cooke came back with a jump shot in the lane for a 63-58 lead for the Gamecocks with 44 seconds left.
LSU couldn’t pull closer than four points after that.
Pointer led LSU with 22 points and six assists while Morris had 14 points and Faustine Aifuwa 12 before she fouled out with 6:01 left.
Boston had 18 rebounds to go with her 19 points. Cooke had 17 points and Destanni Henderson 16 for South Carolina.
LSU trailed 2-0 and 5-4 before leading the rest of the first half and 34-28 at the break. The Tigers hit 14 of their first 23 shots and were 16 of 32 for 50% against a team holding opponents to 34% on the season.
Pointer had 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting in the first half, sneaking inside for four layups against the bigger Gamecocks. Morris added eight points and Aifuwa seven, with a pair of shots from the foul line while trying to draw Boston away from the basket.
South Carolina stayed close thanks to a 19-11 rebounding edge, including six offensive rebounds. Cooke attacked the basket and led the visitors with 11 points while Victaria Saxton had six off the bench. LSU limited Boston’s touches and held her to five points on four shots in the first 20 minutes.
LSU also was effective defensively, creating 13 turnovers. The Gamecocks missed nine of their first 14 shots but finished strong, hitting six of their last 10.
LSU opened up a narrow lead with a 9-0 run toward the end of the first quarter and at the start of the second. Aifuwa started it with an inside basket, and Pointer hit a driving jump shot in the lane. After Aifuwa made one of two free throws, Morris got open with a pump fake and scored on a 10-foot jump shot to make it 21-13.
LSU goes on the road for its next game against Auburn at 4 p.m. Sunday.