The LSU women’s basketball team once again held off a late fourth-quarter run to defeat Rutgers 64-58 Sunday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“The battle came down to who was going to make plays and I feel like we made enough of them in the first half, the second quarter in particular, to give ourselves a lead,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said.
LSU had led for the entire game, but Rutgers was closing the gap late in the fourth quarter, cutting the Lady Tigers’ lead to as little as one point with 3:20 left in the game.
Guard Mercedes Brooks came off the bench to hit a jumper and a rebound put back to put the game just out of reach from the Scarlet Knights. All of Brooks’ five points game in the last three minutes of the game, and Fargas emphasized the importance of her defense as well as her offensive production.
“She was big for us,” forward Ayana Mitchell said. “Coach Nikki talks about everybody being ready and prepared when your name is called because it doesn’t really matter how many minutes you play. Everybody is valuable, so when she stepped on the court, she did exactly what she was supposed to do.”
Mitchell notched another double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while center Faustine Aifuwa had 16 and guard Khayla Pointer had 12.
Tekia Mack led Rutgers with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field, but no one else was able to score much on the Lady Tigers' defense, which forced 21 turnovers.
The Lady Tigers started slow in a 6-0 hole three minutes into the game, but settled into a groove soon after that. LSU hit five of its last seven shots to finish the first half, with Mitchell making a contested layup as time expired to put the Lady Tigers up 32-23.
Rutgers did what Fargas calls a “rover defense,” where they throw different looks — some man and some zone defenses — every few drives, which LSU struggled with in the second half.
Fargas was pleased with some of the looks the Lady Tigers got out of the press, but said that some shots still need to start falling. Rutgers outscored the Lady Tigers 35-32 in the second half, but they were still confident in their ability to pull out a victory.
“We knew who we were and what we wanted to do and we stayed together,” Mitchell said. “Throughout the entire game, even when they went on the run in the third quarter, we still were like ‘We know what we’re doing. Stay calm and don’t get flustered.’ I think it showed throughout the game.”
Mitchell and Pointer both said that this was as close to a full 40-minute game the Lady Tigers have played all season from top to bottom of the lineup, especially as Fargas stresses putting it all together.
“Basketball is a game of runs and it’s a matter of who makes the run at the end when it counts most,” Pointer said.
After losing to No. 12 Florida State on Nov. 9, the Lady Tigers have won four straight. LSU hopes to carry that momentum into more tough non-conference games at the Junkanoo Jam Tournament in the Bahamas.
“We’re still learning what the identity is going to be,” Fargas said. “I though we did a much better job of trying to get our bigs some touches and our guards realized from a possession standpoint that Faustine and Ayana need some touches.”