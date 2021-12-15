It's always big when you can keep your top player in-state — but for new LSU signee Will Campbell, staying in-state is a huge accomplishment, both for the Tigers and for his future.
The five-star offensive lineman from Neville High School in Monroe has the size and skill set to be a bookend tackle for the Tigers, perhaps early in his career, and his athleticism is a big reason why. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, he fits the mold as a top tackle at the college level.
We don't want to set expectations too high for Campbell, but there's a reason nearly every recruiting service ranks him the top player in the state. When you watch his high school film, you are be hard-pressed to not find a play in which his opponent doesn't end up on the ground. The power he plays with behind his pads is impressive for how young he is in his development.
Below is a perfect example of his athleticism. Watch him successfully block two players on the same play. In a clip from last year, Campbell uses his power to dispose of the first player, then picks up the backside defensive end to save the quarterback from being sacked.
Major key on the O-Line. Are you athletic enough to block two defenders in one play? Elite ‘22 OT Will Campbell showing that ability in highlights from last weeks game pic.twitter.com/NSYwL0RSaf— Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) October 6, 2020
For a player who is as tall as he is, Campbell does a nice job of keeping his pads at a consistent level. He doesn't play too high, but doesn't overcompensate to root players out of plays. The run-blocking stands out as well, in the same way it does with Campbell's future teammate, Emery Jones.
As seen below, Campbell finishes through the whistle and puts his matchup in the dirt. That type of grit and moving defenders against their will fit nicely into what new coach Brian Kelly is known for when developing offensive linemen.
WILL CAMPBELL. @JeritRoser @GeauxPrepsLA @NevilleHighFCA pic.twitter.com/Eb3nqzWVkn— anthony rhodes jr (@anthonyrhodesj1) September 4, 2021
Campbell is an exciting talent who could be on the field as early as next year, depending on how LSU's roster shapes up (and whether returning players make progress in their own development). The addition of Campbell brings another high-ceiling player into the mix.