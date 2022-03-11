This time, there were no equipment malfunctions, no do-overs, and no disappointment for the No. 7-ranked LSU gymnastics team in its regular-season home finale against No. 4 Utah.
In the opposite of what LSU coach Jay Clark said his team did in last week’s 197.500-197.450 loss to Kentucky, the Tigers put themselves in position to win, not lose, Friday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Keyed by yet another perfect 10 on vault by sophomore Haleigh Bryant, LSU built some major momentum going into next week’s SEC Championship meet with a 198.125-197.875 victory over the Utes.
It was the Tigers’ best score since a 198.150-196.375 win over Oregon State on March 8, 2019. LSU finishes the regular season with a 9-3 record, bouncing back from the lost to UK when a Wildcats gymnast got to do-over her beam routine because her team claimed an equipment malfunction.
The 10 was Bryant’s fifth of her career and her third this season, all on vault. The 2021 NCAA vault champion performed in the anchor spot to give LSU a season-high 49.525 on the event and an early lead on Utah which went 49.400 on uneven bars.
LSU went 49.425 on bars led by a 9.925 from Alyona Shchennikova to tie for first on the event with Utah freshman Grace McCallum, a 2020 team silver medalist for the United States. Kiya Johnson anchored LSU with a strong 9.95 on balance beam to give the Tigers a 49.500 on that event.
Both teams were brilliant in their final rotations, both posting 49.675s. LSU’s was on floor, led by a career-high 9.975 from Sarah Edwards, who won floor for the second straight week. Bryant had a 9.95 and won the all-around title 39.700-39.600 over McCallum.
The meet was an emotional send-off for LSU’s six senior gymnasts: Reagan Campbell, Rebecca D’Antonio, Bridget Dean, Christina Desiderio, Sami Durante and Edwards. In addition to being senior night, the meet was a reunion of sorts for LSU and Utah’s coaching staffs. Former LSU All-American Myia Hambrick is now an assistant coach for Utah, while LSU assistant coach Garrett Griffeth and his wife, volunteer coach Courtney McCool-Griffeth, were on the staff at Utah the past two seasons.