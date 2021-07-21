HOOVER, Ala. — Texas and Oklahoma have reportedly reached out to the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining the league, according to the Houston Chronicle. An announcement could come within a couple of weeks, the newspaper reported.
Such a move would be a major shakeup in conference realignment among the Power 5 conferences and creates questions of what would happen to the 10-team Big 12 Conference to which Texas and Oklahoma currently belong.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told Stadium that the league is "only worries about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people."
Texas and Oklahoma have been the powerbrokers in the Big 12 since the league was established in 1994, and both schools were involved in conference realignment rumors when the league faced multiple departures from 2010 and 2013.
Missouri and Texas A&M both left the Big 12 for the SEC, Nebraska left for the Big Ten and Colorado joined the Pac-12. The Big 12 then added TCU from the Mountain West and West Virginia from the Big East.
Texas A&M's move to the SEC has given it a competitive advantage in recruiting. The Aggies produced a Heisman Trophy winner in former quarterback Johnny Manziel during an 11-2 campaign in 2012, and, last season, Texas A&M finished 9-1 and ended the year ranked No. 4 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
Athletic director Ross Bjork told Sports Illustrated, "We want to be the only SEC team from the state of Texas."
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about his thoughts on Texas reportedly asking about joining the SEC.
"I bet they would," the coach quipped.
