Joe.Burrow.LSU.9.jpg

Joe Burrow's undated photo of himself on Instagram wearing a No. 9 LSU jersey.

 Instagram photo

The number of days until the start of LSU football season on Sept. 2 are dwindling — 49 as of Sunday — but the numbers on the LSU football roster are going up.

LSU released a new roster with numbers for 16 Tigers newcomers. Here's the full list.

1. WR Ja'Marr Chase

1. CB Kelvin Joseph

9. QB Joe Burrow

11. CB Terrence Alexander

24. RB Chris Curry

35. LB Damone Clark

36. PK Cole Tracy

47. DT Nelson Jenkins III

48. LB Dantrieze Scott

51. DT Dare Rosenthal

52. DT Chasen Hines

55. DE Jarell Cherry

61. OT Cameron Wire

82. WR Kenan Jones

83. WR Jaray Jenkins

98. DT Dominic Livingston

Remember, players on offense and defense can wear the same number, like Chase and Joseph. Burrow is sharing No. 9 with safety Grant Delpit.

