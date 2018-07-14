The number of days until the start of LSU football season on Sept. 2 are dwindling — 49 as of Sunday — but the numbers on the LSU football roster are going up.
LSU released a new roster with numbers for 16 Tigers newcomers. Here's the full list.
1. WR Ja'Marr Chase
1. CB Kelvin Joseph
9. QB Joe Burrow
11. CB Terrence Alexander
24. RB Chris Curry
35. LB Damone Clark
36. PK Cole Tracy
47. DT Nelson Jenkins III
48. LB Dantrieze Scott
51. DT Dare Rosenthal
52. DT Chasen Hines
55. DE Jarell Cherry
61. OT Cameron Wire
82. WR Kenan Jones
83. WR Jaray Jenkins
98. DT Dominic Livingston
Remember, players on offense and defense can wear the same number, like Chase and Joseph. Burrow is sharing No. 9 with safety Grant Delpit.