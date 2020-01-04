KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A strong defensive effort in the second half carried the LSU basketball team to a 78-64 win over Tennessee as the Tigers began defense of their Southeastern Conference title Saturday afternoon.
LSU (9-4) trailed by nine points and by eight on three occasions in the first half as Tennessee (8-5) lit it up from beyond the 3-point arc with eight makes in the first 14½ minutes of the game.
But LSU hung in despite Tennessee’s hot long-range shooting and trailed by six with 1:57 to play in the first half when a Skylar Mays dunk and five points by Javonte Smart in a span of 34 seconds gave them a 38-37 lead heading to the locker room.
Smart’s 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds before halftime set the stage for the final 20 minutes in which the Tigers took control in the first 7½ minutes and wound up outscoring the Vols 40-27.
It was the 10th consecutive road win in SEC play for LSU, which won all nine road games a year ago on its way to claiming the league title with a 16-2 mark.
Smart had 21 points to lead LSU, while Mays had 17 and Trendon Watford 15.
Darius Days had a game-high 11 rebounds and seven points — with all seven points and six rebounds coming in the decisive second half.
Tennessee got 18 points each from Santiago Vescovi and Yves Pons. Vescovi, a native of Uruguay, suited up for the first time with the Vols after being cleared by the NCAA on Friday.
More to come …