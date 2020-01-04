BR.lsuunomain.120419 HS 256.JPG
LSU guard Javonte Smart (1) drives the ball down the court in the first half against New Orleans, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A strong defensive effort in the second half carried the LSU basketball team to a 78-64 win over Tennessee as the Tigers began defense of their Southeastern Conference title Saturday afternoon.

LSU (9-4) trailed by nine points and by eight on three occasions in the first half as Tennessee (8-5) lit it up from beyond the 3-point arc with eight makes in the first 14½ minutes of the game.

But LSU hung in despite Tennessee’s hot long-range shooting and trailed by six with 1:57 to play in the first half when a Skylar Mays dunk and five points by Javonte Smart in a span of 34 seconds gave them a 38-37 lead heading to the locker room.

Smart’s 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds before halftime set the stage for the final 20 minutes in which the Tigers took control in the first 7½ minutes and wound up outscoring the Vols 40-27.

It was the 10th consecutive road win in SEC play for LSU, which won all nine road games a year ago on its way to claiming the league title with a 16-2 mark.

Smart had 21 points to lead LSU, while Mays had 17 and Trendon Watford 15.

Darius Days had a game-high 11 rebounds and seven points — with all seven points and six rebounds coming in the decisive second half.

Tennessee got 18 points each from Santiago Vescovi and Yves Pons. Vescovi, a native of Uruguay, suited up for the first time with the Vols after being cleared by the NCAA on Friday.

