Jimbo Fisher had a message for media on Monday when asked whether he planned on remaining head coach at Texas A&M long term.
"I've told everybody I'm staying here," Fisher said. "I've told everybody I plan on being the coach at A&M. Everybody thinks all coaches lie. Y'all don't believe us, that's why we don't trust y'all. So we're even, ok?"
Fisher, hired by current LSU athletic director Scott Woodward during his time at Texas A&M in 2017, has been rumored to be on LSU's list of prospective coaches since Ed Orgeron's separation agreement.
According to the 247Sports Composite, the Aggies' 2022 recruiting class is No. 5 in the nation. LSU's is No. 12. Fisher used that as evidence to support his statement.
"I ain't going nowhere, I don't wanna be nowhere else. I love being right here."#GigEm pic.twitter.com/JecQShQAKU— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 15, 2021
"We're going to recruit an unbelievable class this year," Fisher said. "So I'm either the dumbest human being on God's earth, ok? Who's going to recruit all these guys to A&M, so I can go across and play against them. If I did that, you ought to say, 'That's the dumbest human being, I don't want him to be my coach.'"
Fisher signed a contract extension this September after Texas A&M finished second in the SEC West with a 10-1 record, including an Orange Bowl victory over No. 13 UNC 41-27.
Texas A&M is currently No. 16 in the latest AP Poll with a 7-3 record. Fisher became the first former assistant of Nick Saban's to beat him earlier this season when the Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide 41-38 behind then-backup quarterback Zach Calzada.
Fisher previously spent eight seasons as the head coach at Florida State, winning the 2013 national championship.
"I want to be at A&M," Fisher said. "I plan on being at A&M. I ain't going nowhere. I don't plan on being anywhere else. Is that clear enough?"