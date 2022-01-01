The court.
There was so much more to Dale Brown than just what happened on the basketball court.
Yes, he won a slew of basketball games on them, 448 to be precise. Games, at LSU, across the Southeastern Conference and across the country, including even a couple in the Great Alaskan Shootout. So, it’s right then that the embodiment of Brown’s career is stamping his name on the hardwood in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with a ceremony at Tuesday night’s Kentucky game.
But coaching basketball and winning games is just what Dale did in between pursuing his other passions. When he wasn’t crusading, advocating, campaigning, motivating and yes, agitating for change, especially in the way the NCAA runs college athletics.
“The NCAA for years has legislated against human dignity and practiced monumental hypocrisy,” Brown once said.
I have to believe some of the sweeping reforms we’re seeing in college sports today, from NIL to the transfer portal, grew from seeds Brown planted back in the 1970s and 80s, watched get blown to the winds and planted again.
I wonder, too, if Carl Maddox, the former LSU athletic director whose name is stamped on the field house near the PMAC, knew what he was getting when he hired Brown in 1972. Dale was always convinced he couldn’t have.
“I think the biggest break I ever had was I met Joe Dean, who was the vice-president of Converse,” Brown once said. “And we just hit it off. When the LSU job opened up, Carl Maddox called Joe Dean and said, ‘Get me a list of the five best head coaches in the country, and a list of the five best assistant coaches. Well, Joe gave him my name.
“I never had any heritage (in coaching), but I always felt I could do it if I got a break.”
Brown said Dean told him then that there was no interest in basketball at LSU. It was a football school through and through, though one that every couple of decades was enthralled by some of the greatest players ever to grace a basketball court. Bob Pettit led the Tigers to the 1953 Final Four. And Pete Maravich packed the Parker Ag Center across campus from the PMAC for four seasons (three with the varsity, one with the freshman team) and left LSU as the game’s all-time leading scorer with 3,667 career points.
They called the PMAC, named for Maravich after he died unexpectedly in 1988, “The House that Pete Built.” That may be true, but it’s Brown, who came along three seasons after Maravich’s LSU career ended, who provided the furnishings. Who gave the place life. Who filled the Assembly Center with fans, and the occasional Tiger mascot dropping out of the ceiling on a rope. The fans came not to see the spectacle of the shooting star, but who came back game after game and season after season because Brown built a consistent winner.
He literally built it from nothing. From the void Maravich left behind, Brown’s talents as a salesman came through. He bought 1,000 purple and gold basketball nets and he and his staff crisscrossed the state, handing them out every time they came across a basketball goal on someone’s driveway. It took seven years, but finally success came with the 1978-79 season and the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.
For the next 15 years Brown’s Tigers made it to the postseason, 13 trips to the NCAA tournament (four of them before the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985) and two NITs, including the 1981 and 1986 Final Fours. It is a level of consistency that hasn’t even been approached before or since. John Brady’s Tigers made five straight postseason trips, capped by the 2006 Final Four. And Will Wade’s Tigers would have made four straight postseasons if not for the pandemic canceling the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
It is not a stretch to say that anyone one made the impact on LSU athletics quite the way Dale did. No one who had the same dynamic personality, engaging and confrontational and soft-hearted and tough as the winters he endured living through with his mother in a tiny apartment in Minot, North Dakota.
“Dale Brown is LSU basketball,” Kyle Dalton wrote on the website Sportscasting.com last year.
It is hard to argue with those five words. Now with three words, Dale Brown Court, the man who even 25 years after he retired still personifies LSU basketball will always have his place within the House that Pete Built.