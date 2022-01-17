A late collapse against Arkansas on Saturday cost LSU a chance to move into the Top 10 of the national rankings, but the Tigers didn't slide that far in either poll.
It was a rough week for the Associated Press' Top 25 as 13 teams lost at least once — including eight teams that were ranked behind LSU in last Monday's rankings.
That helped LSU, which posted a 64-58 road win over Florida on Wednesday and fell to Arkansas 65-58 at home Saturday, to drop just one spot to 13th on Monday.
The Ferris Mowers coaches' poll, however, dropped the Tigers four spots to No. 16.
In the AP poll, four teams lost twice last week — including former No. 1 Baylor — which caused a major reshuffling from the panel of 61 writers and broadcasters.
Baylor fell four spots to No. 5 in the AP and was replaced at the top by Gonzaga, the preseason No. 1.
Gonzaga climbed from No. 2 last week to the top despite getting just 25 of 61 first-place votes.
The other 36 first-place votes went to Auburn, which missed out on its first-ever No. 1 ranking by four points.
LSU is inside the AP Top 25 for the seventh week in a row. Will Wade's team debuted at No. 25 on Dec. 6 and were 19th, 17th, 16th, 21st and 12th the past five weeks.
The Southeastern Conference has just four teams in the polls this week as Alabama, which was 24th in the AP and 25th in the coaches a week ago, dropped out after losing twice.
In addition to LSU and Auburn, which is No. 2 in both polls, Kentucky is 12th in both and Tennessee is 24th in the AP and is tied for 25th in the coaches.
AP Top 25
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Gonzaga (25) 14-2 1,486
2. Auburn (36) 16-1 1,482
3. Arizona 14-1 1,320
4. Purdue 14-2 1,255
5. Baylor 15-2 1,238
6. Duke 14-2 1,205
7. Kansas 14-2 1,192
8. Wisconsin 14-2 1.056
9. UCLA 11-2 1,041
10. Houston 15-2 1,036
11. Villanova 13-4 908
12. Kentucky 14-3 804
13. LSU 15-2 738
14. Michigan State 14-3 681
15. Iowa State 14-3 665
16. Southern Cal 14-2 618
17. Illinois 13-3 521
18. Texas Tech 13-4 509
19. Ohio State 11-4 465
20. Xavier 13-3 427
21. Providence 14-2 350
22. Loyola Chicago 13-2 193
23. Texas 13-4 195
24. Tennessee 11-5 98
25. Connecticut 11-4 73
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (Fla.) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2.
Ferris Mowers Coaches' Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Gonzaga (23) 14-2 787
2. Auburn (8) 16-1 759
3. Arizona 14-1 687
4. Purdue 14-2 647
5. Duke 14-2 643
6. Baylor 15-2 642
7. Kansas 14-2 611
8. Wisconsin 14-2 546
9. UCLA 11-2 530
10. Houston 15-2 491
11. Villanova 13-4 479
12. Kentucky 14-3 419
13. Michigan State 14-3 366
14. Iowa State 14-3 326
15. Southern Cal 14-2 322
16. LSU 15-2 300
17. Illinois 13-3 297
18. Ohio State 11-4 263
19. Texas Tech 13-4 261
20. Xavier 13-3 252
21. Providence 14-2 227
22. Texas 13-4 103
23. Colorado State 13-1 75
24. Loyola Chicago 13-2 60
25. Tennessee 11-5 52
tie, Connecticut 11-4 52
Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) 40, Seton Hall 37, BYU 23, Alabama 21, Davidson 14, Texas A&M 11, San Diego State 10, Iowa 10, North Carolina 6, Indiana 6, SMU 5, Oregon 5, West Virginia 4, TCU 4, San Francisco 2, Oklahoma 1, Oakland 1, Murray State 1, Grand Canyon 1, Boise State 1.