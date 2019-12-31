LSU linebacker Michael Divinity will play in the national championship game against Clemson, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning.
Orgeron said that Divinity was cleared to play Tuesday morning, which means No. 1 LSU (14-0) will return one of its top pass rushers for its biggest game of the season.
"Mike has been a tremendous pass rusher for us," Orgeron said on a national championship conference call Tuesday. "I know we're definitely going to use him. He'll be back in his role, what he's doing and we'll see what fits in. But he's definitely going to play for us, and we're definitely going to use him in the best situation we can."
Divinity has practiced with the team since returning Nov. 18 after leaving the team for two weeks "to focus on a personal matter."
Part of the matter centered on Divinity's eligibility, and although LSU coach Ed Orgeron didn't disclose the full details of Divinity's circumstance, Orgeron said the senior would not be able to play unless LSU reaches the national championship game.
"Maybe he will be eligible for that," Orgeron said on the Southeastern Conference coach's teleconference on Nov. 20. "Up until then, Mike will not be eligible to play."
There were indications that Divinity would return when he made a personal announcement just after LSU won the Peach Bowl. Somewhere in the fray after LSU's 63-28 win over Oklahoma, Divinity posted on social media.
"I"m back," the senior posted on Twitter. "See Y'all Back In My City on January 13th."
The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Divinity has missed nine total games in the 2019 season.
Divinity missed two of LSU's first three games because of what Orgeron called "coach's decisions" — an intentionally vague phrase that Orgeron uses to keep the particulars of such dealings in-house.
Divinity did not play against Utah State, and he announced he was leaving the team on Nov. 4, five days before LSU's No. 2-vs.-No. 3 showdown against Alabama.
Junior outside linebacker Ray Thornton replaced Divinity against the Crimson Tide, and he recovered a crucial fumble near the LSU goal line that produced the Tigers' first touchdown in a 46-41 win that vaulted the program to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Divinity was a key pass rusher in defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's pass rush packages, which use more linebackers than defensive linemen, and sophomore Damone Clark has also filled in for Divinity in such packages.