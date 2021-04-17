The LSU track and field teams would have made Boots Garland proud Saturday.
The nation’s No. 1-ranked men’s and women’s squads combined for 11 event wins — each of them in races of 1,600 meters or less — as the program honored the renowned speed coach by hosting the Boots Garland Invitational in Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
LSU won all four relays, all four hurdles races and three short sprints despite the windy and chilly conditions that had temperatures dipping into the low 60s with a wind chill in the upper 50s.
But that hardly bothered LSU’s sprints and hurdles crews.
The top highlights were wins by Terrance Laird in the 100 meters, Noah Williams and Favour Ofili in the men’s and women’s 200, Milan Young in the 100-meter hurdles and Sean Burrell in the 400 hurdles.
All five produced times that are at or near the top of the NCAA’s performance lists or went down as personal records.
Laird, who already has run the 200 in a collegiate-best of 19.81 seconds, put down the second-fastest time this spring in the 100 with a 10.06.
The wind-legal PR also moved him into fourth place on the school’s all-time list in the event.
In the 200s, Ofili recorded a wind-aided time of 22.30 seconds and Williams, who dropped down from his primary 400 meters event, had a wind-legal PR of 20.36
While it didn’t go down as a PR, Ofili’s time still counts as an NCAA leader going into the final two regular-season meets.
Young had a wind-legal PR of 12.95 seconds in winning the 100 hurdles with the time being the sixth-fastest posted nationally so far this spring.
Burrell’s winning mark of 50.15 seconds marked the third consecutive week in which he’s notched a PR in the event. The time was also eighth on LSU’s all-time list.
LSU won the 4x100 relays, the first event on the track, and the 4x400 relays that wrapped up the competition.
The team of Tonea Marshall, Ofili, Symone Mason and Thelma Davies got the stick around in 43.00 seconds, while Dylan Peebles, Williams, Dorian Camel and Laird clocked a 38.82.
In the longer relay, the LSU women won in 3 minutes, 42.19 seconds and the men prevailed with a time of 3:10.25. The times were slower than usual as a light rain fell.
The other LSU wins came from Eric Edwards, who took the 110 hurdles in 13.67 seconds, and Jurnee Woodward, who clocked a 58.88 to claim the women’s 400 hurdles.
UL, Tulane and UNO all had individual wins as well.
UL’s Emoni Coleman won the women’s 800 (2:17.06), UNO’s Kristian Oatman claimed the men’s 3,000 (8:44.00) and Tulane’s Hannah Patrick won the javelin (130 feet, 8 inches).