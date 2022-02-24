Through 11 games, LSU softball is off to its worst start in 41 years.
The Tigers opened the season ranked 14th in the country in the NFCA Coaches Poll. After two opening-week losses to unranked Central Arkansas and Illinois, they slid seven spots to No. 21. Three losses the following weekend to No. 5 Washington, No. 19 Michigan and Notre Dame dropped the Tigers to No. 24.
Starting Friday, LSU will have a few chances to right the ship. The Tigers are slated to host three doubleheaders this weekend against three unranked teams: Purdue, Drake and Stephen F. Austin.
“Everybody will bring something that we’ll have to be prepared for,” said head coach Beth Torina.
On Tuesday, Torina had only just begun preparing for the three opponents. She spent most of her early week going through film and diagnosing issues that plagued LSU through its rough start. Meanwhile, her team was busy recovering from a stomach flu outbreak and a “massive” travel delay during the prior weekend’s series.
Purdue is 6-4, with two notable losses coming to No. 15 Georgia. Drake is 3-2 through only five games, and Stephen F. Austin is 2-9.
Torina said that Purdue’s strength is in its hitting, and the Tigers are preparing to face power hitters at the top of their lineup. Stephen F. Austin has come to Tiger Park before, and they’ve usually pitched well in those matchups. Drake likes to steal extra bases, Torina said.
“They run all over the place,” she said, “and we’ll have to control that.”
Torina said one of the main goals of nonconference play is setting three solid starters in the circle and one reliever before SEC play begins. So far, that rotation appears to be among the veterans Ali Kilponen, Shelbi Sunseri and Shelby Wickersham. Kilponen has pitched four complete games so far this season, and Sunseri has pitched two. Taylor Edwards and the freshman Raelin Chaffin have also seen some time in the circle.
Torina noted that the redshirt junior Kilponen has stood out the most. She is 4-1 with a 1.06 ERA. Through 33 innings pitched, she has allowed 28 hits and five earned runs.
“I think if we’re led by women like (Kilponen), our pitching staff will follow suit,” Torina said, “and I think they’ll be very strong and ready to go.”