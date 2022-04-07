As LSU continues to figure out the offensive line, it showed a new combination during a brief open period Thursday afternoon. Freshman Will Campbell played left tackle, and redshirt sophomore transfer Miles Frazier was at right guard.

The Tigers have tried multiple looks this spring with openings at every spot, the one constant being junior Charles Turner at center. This one used senior Cameron Wire at right tackle and sophomore Xavier Hill at left guard.

Hill also played left guard during a live scrimmage last weekend and held his own, which he continued to do Thursday during one-on-ones against LSU’s defensive linemen.

Fifth-year senior Tre’Mond Shorts, who had played left guard early on, returned to the field after missing practice last Saturday. He was the second-team left guard during drills.

With the 20-minute opening at the beginning of practice, the pecking order at quarterback was unclear. Jayden Daniels directed the first-team offense for a period — Garrett Nussmeier went second and Myles Brennan third — but they changed the order for other drills.

Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, sophomore cornerback Damarius McGhee, sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech and junior safety Major Burns didn’t participate, though they were present.

Junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy wore a red, non-contact jersey.

Ten players were not seen: safety Todd Harris Jr., defensive back Sage Ryan, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, cornerback Raydarious Jones, linebacker Antoine Sampah, linebacker Phillip Webb, defensive end Soni Fonua, defensive end Jarell Cherry, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and offensive lineman Thomas Perry.