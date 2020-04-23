Joe Burrow’s high school named its football stadium for him, the classic small-town hero made good.

What can LSU do for him, now that Burrow has completed the trinity that in 127 years of the school’s gridiron history only the late Billy Cannon can match? He’s been a national champion, a Heisman Trophy winner, and as of Thursday night a No. 1 overall draft pick, scooped up by his home-state Cincinnati Bengals in one of the biggest no-brainers in recent draft memory.

They permanently retired Cannon’s No. 20 in 1960 and two years ago unveiled his statue in front of Tiger Stadium.

What does Burrow deserve? If the school were a nation, LSU would have to put his portrait on its currency. His likeness on a stamp. Declare his birthday (Dec. 10) a national holiday.

In 2018, LSU safeties coach Bill Busch, who was at Ohio State when Burrow was a backup there, told Ed Orgeron if the Tigers could get Joe, the transfer quarterback could take them to the College Football Playoff.

“I said, ‘Let’s go get him,’ ” Orgeron recalled.

Turned out, Busch was underselling the young man. Burrow was the wisest recruiting decision Coach O ever made. To borrow one of his lines from “The Blind Side,” that boy can really pepper the gumbo.

If you had told Burrow before last season he would be the No. 1 pick, what would we have said?

“I would have told you you were crazy,” Burrow said on ESPN. “But it’s a dream come true.”

Orgeron said recently what an ad for LSU football Thursday’s first round would be, with Burrow going No. 1 and as many as four or five Tigers expected to follow him. Though Burrow’s LSU career is over now, it hardly means he will stop working to the program’s benefit.

Yes, there is the ugly specter what could go wrong from 13 years ago, when JaMarcus Russell was selected No. 1 overall by the then-Oakland Raiders. Russell was hardly the first high and mighty draft pick to fizzle out, but he got stuck with the label of biggest draft bust ever (maybe he can paper over that label with a sheet of Joe Burrow commemoratives).

There are no guarantees, and frankly Burrow faces a much bigger task in trying to remodel the Bengals (2-14 last season) into a championship contender than he did at LSU. The Tigers were a Batman jetpack and an elite signal-caller away from the promised land. The Bengals have been wandering so long in the wilderness they should call Burrow “Moses” if he can lead them out.

But Burrow brings all the elements you want to his all-important position. An accurate arm — he doesn’t have a bazooka, but neither did Joe Montana — elusiveness, smarts and an “I’m tougher than you are” winner’s mentality. As it did at LSU, his attitude should permeate the rest of this Cincinnati franchise much as Pete Rose’s did for the Cincinnati Reds 50 years ago.

Charlie Hustle finally has a worthy successor in Ohio Joe. Folks there are going to eat him up like a plate of three-way chili. (That’s chili, pasta and shredded cheddar cheese on top. Yeah, I don’t know, either, but apparently it’s a Cincinnati thing.)

The Bengals just got what may be a transformative Christmas present. Back here in Louisiana, Burrow is the gift that will keep on giving for LSU football. He proved LSU can play, and win, with modern-day football, leading a state-of-the-art offense that led the FBS in points scored and yards gained.

The lasting benefits of Burrow’s brief two seasons at LSU may take five or 10 years to really come to fruition. But he changed the program in ways, with apologies to the great Cannon, that no other LSU player ever has. Not a generational player, but perhaps the kind who comes along once a century.

Now Burrow is off to seek his fame and fortune on the NFL stage, Ohio’s native son and Louisiana’s adopted son all rolled into one fearsome football package. Football fans here will hope his pro career is everything his college career was — unless, of course, he finds himself in the Super Bowl one day against the Saints.

If it’s possible, Joe, do your best to make them as proud as you have the last couple years here.

Not that you haven’t already given a lot to LSU already.