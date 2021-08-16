Sophomore cornerback Elias Ricks and junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price returned to LSU football practice Monday afternoon after both recently missed time.

Ricks and Davis-Price, both of whom are expected to heavily contribute this season, did not participate in LSU's first scrimmage over the weekend. They wore gold, non-contact jerseys as LSU practiced in shoulder pads and helmets.

With the weather cooperating for the first time in nearly a week, LSU opened practice for about 20 minutes. The last time the Tigers held a viewing period, 19 players were absent, many of them in the secondary.

The number of players not seen was much smaller Monday. At cornerback, which had two healthy scholarship players during the scrimmage, Ricks, redshirt sophomore Raydarious Jones and freshman Damarius McGhee all returned with non-contact jerseys.

The position hasn't reached full health yet as Derek Stingley Jr. and Dwight McGlothern remained out. Stingley is expected to return next week from what coach Ed Orgeron called a minor injury. LSU wants to cautiously approach his health. Orgeron described holding him out longer as a "precautionary measure."

Staff writer Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.

Roll call

Players not seen during the 15-minute open portion of practice:

DB Dwight McGlothern, So.

WR Deion Smith, Fr.

CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

QB Myles Brennan, Sr.

DB Sage Ryan, Fr.

DB Ralph Walker, Fr.

OG Chasen Hines, Sr.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

OT Garrett Dellinger, Fr.

DT Glen Logan, Sr.

DE Jaquelin Roy, So.

Who will LSU start at wide receiver? Other than Kayshon Boutte, position remains wide open The Tigers know they will start sophomore Kayshon Boutte, their No. 1 target, but other than him, the first-team spots remain undetermined heading into the second week of preseason camp.

Players in gold, non-contact jerseys:

DL Maason Smith, Fr.

CB Eli Ricks, So.

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

DB Jay Ward, Jr.

LB Josh White, So.

DB Damarius McGhee, Fr.

CB Raydarious Jones, RS-So.

DL Landon Jackson, Fr.

LB Jarell Cherry, Jr.

DL Bryce Langston, Fr.

NT Jacobian Guillory, RS-Fr.