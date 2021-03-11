The day after the worst game of his career, LSU pitcher Jaden Hill grabbed a ball and a catcher. He threw a flat ground session — essentially pitching without a mound — to work on his mechanics, regain the feel of his three pitches and improve his accuracy.

Hill refused to accept what happened the day before, when he allowed eight runs in less than one inning. Oral Roberts jumped on his fastball, and when he tried to counter with his changeup and slider, he lost his command, walking two batters and hitting another. He hadn’t allowed a walk this season, much less a run.

“I put the ball in my hands and went straight back to work,” Hill said. “My performance was unacceptable. All the responsibility is on me. I feel like as one of the leaders of the team, I have to be better, and I will be better.”

A week later, Hill returns to the mound Friday night against UTSA, his last start before the Southeastern Conference slate begins next weekend. The Roadrunners have reached double digits in half of their eight games. They’re batting .320 with 10 home runs.

“I feel like it's the perfect opponent for us to go up against leading into SEC play,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “Jaden will have to be at the top of his game.”

After the start against Oral Roberts, a game LSU ended up losing 22-7, Hill focused on honing his slider. Oral Roberts had seen him attack opponents early in the game with his fastball, and the first four batters recorded hits. As Hill tried to adjust, he struggled with the command of his slider.

“They came in here, they had a plan against him,” senior pitcher Devin Fontenot said. “Everybody knows what kind of pitcher Jaden is. He's going to come right after you throwing the ball over the plate. Those guys executed their plan. They hit his fastball.”

Hill understood he needed to improve his slider in order to balance his fastball and changeup. In that flat ground session the next day and the practices since, he toyed with different grips on his slider. Hill referenced Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, who he said adjusts his grips during the season.

“It's still going to be a slider, it's just going to be a little harder, tighter,” Hill said. “I'm thankful to be athletic enough to do stuff on the fly. It's something I've thrown in my pen, and I like the action of it. We're going to try it out tomorrow and see what it looks like.”

Mainieri wants Hill to establish that slider and mix his pitches early against UTSA instead of relying on his fastball, making him less predictable. His fastball is an electric pitch capable of reaching 98 mph, but he can keep hitters guessing if he alters his tendencies. As he continues to develop as a starting pitcher, he’ll need at least three reliable pitches.

“He's got such a good changeup, and he can use that right away if he needs to start changing speed,” Mainieri said, “but I'd really like to see him establish command of his slider because when he gets his slider over along with his changeup, then he's really tough with having such good velocity on his fastball.”

Mainieri thought the start against Oral Roberts was “an aberration.” Before that day, Hill had completed 21⅔ scoreless innings over the last two seasons, launching himself into consideration for the first round of the major league draft. He had allowed five hits over the last two seasons.

Like Mainieri said, the start seemed unusual and shocking because of Hill’s previous success. LSU needs it to remain that way and not become the norm, especially with SEC games on the horizon.

“I hope we won't see that again the rest of the year,” Mainieri said. “The kid is so talented and such a competitor. Obviously it can happen to anybody. I've seen it happen to the very best of them.

“I am anxious to see how Jaden handles it mentally and that he puts it behind him quickly and that he goes out there very aggressively and very confidently and establishes command and dominance right away.”