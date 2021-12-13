As the Kentucky Wildcats were experiencing the rare and heady rush of pounding the stuffing out of LSU in football back in October, some of their fans in Commonwealth Stadium picked out a friend of mine in the stands in his LSU gear.

As the UK fans were giving my friend an earful, he stopped them dead in their tracks, saying: “Just wait until basketball season.”

It’s way too early yet for LSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams in these pre-Christmas days. NCAA tournament bids are still on the Tigers’ wish lists (in case you haven’t noticed, both teams are Tigers now, as LSU has dropped the “Lady” from its women’s teams that previously carried that appellation).

But barring the NCAA enforcement folks coming in and taking the roof off the men’s basketball program, it looks like Brian Kelly has another job to do in rebuilding the football culture at LSU:

He’s coaching at what increasingly looks like a basketball school.

Both basketball teams made modest jumps Monday in The Associated Press polls. The men’s team (9-0) moved up six spots to No. 19, though was still only the fifth highest-ranked of the nation’s seven remaining unbeatens as of Monday. The women’s team (7-1) moved up two spots to No. 22.

Moreso than that, LSU’s teams are getting early presents from the big NCAA metrics and bracketology experts. The men’s team was No. 3 Monday in the NET rankings that the NCAA selection committee uses to help seed the 68-team field. ESPN men’s bracketologist Joe Lunardi had LSU as a No. 5 seed in his most recent projections as of Friday, but tweeted a picture of how the tournament would be seeded Monday that had the Tigers on the 3 line.

On the women’s side, ESPN’s Charlie Crème also had LSU firmly in the field Friday as a rising No. 9 seed. That’s pretty much in keeping with the team’s No. 31 NET ranking Monday. Just two projections ago, he had the Kim Mulkey's team as one of the last four teams out of the NCAA tournament, which will also expand to 68 teams in 2022.

Mulkey has praised her team’s guard quickness, and rightly so. But it is her drive and determination that has pushed LSU to this point, already within two victories of equaling the Tigers’ win total for all of last season under former coach Nikki Fargas. Yes, LSU has an All-Southeastern Conference caliber point guard in Khayla Pointer and plenty of size in the paint. But Mulkey makes it go. Sunday with her team up 30-something points in an eventual 96-55 win over Texas Southern, she was working so hard for a call you’d have thought it was a tie game with two minutes to go in the NCAA Sweet 16.

How far can Mulkey’s team go in her first season? An NCAA bid looks like a reasonable expectation now. Beyond that will be lagniappe.

“It’s pretty exciting to be in this moment,” said center Hannah Gusters, a former five-star prospect who came with Mulkey from Baylor.

On the men’s side, Will Wade’s team has one glaring missing piece: consistent outside shooting. That was covered by the transfer of Illinois shooting guard Adam Miller, but he was lost for the season with a knee injury in October.

Miller probably wouldn’t have been what Cam Thomas was to last year’s LSU team when he led all NCAA freshmen in scoring. But he likely would have given the Tigers 16-18 steady points per game. With him, there are those at LSU who feel the Tigers would have broken out of the pack and won the SEC this season. Without him, LSU is still formidable, especially because the Tigers’ are clamping down on defense for the first time in Wade’s five seasons in Baton Rouge. Saturday’s 69-53 over Georgia Tech in Atlanta marked the seventh time LSU has held an opponent to 60 points or less. One of the two times the Tigers didn’t manage that was in a 68-63 overtime win over Penn State.

The NCAA has gone overtime in its investigation of Wade and LSU basketball. While anything could still happen, based on the results at other long-investigated SEC schools like Auburn and South Carolina and the attitude coming from the LSU campus, it appears more and more likely that Wade will weather whatever storm the NCAA has in store for the program. The growing sentiment is that this team, which has a chance to turn out to be his best at LSU, could only be the beginning of a strong run over the next two or three seasons. And certainly the expectation is that Mulkey could have her program back in the Final Four in that same time span.

SEC rivals are certainly watching, wondering if the golden days are returning for LSU's basketball teams.