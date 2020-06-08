LSU pitcher Eric Walker announced Monday afternoon he has transferred to Oklahoma State.

Walker, a redshirt junior from Arlington, Texas, made the announcement on his social media pages.

"LSU has given me experiences and opportunities that I will forever be grateful," Walker wrote. "I can’t describe how blessed I am to have called Baton Rouge home for 4 years. I just want to say thank you to the fans, friends, teammates, coaches, support staff and everyone involved in making me a better version of myself #FOREVERLSU

"Having said that, I am super excited about this next chapter in my life at Oklahoma State to be able to play baseball and pursue my MBA. Go Pokes!"

Walker, a right-handed pitcher, entered the NCAA transfer portal in mid-April. He had slipped from LSU's weekend rotation this season and made five appearances with one start. He threw a scoreless inning in LSU's final game.

Walker joined the program as a freshman in 2017. He played a key role in LSU reaching the College World Series finals. As the No. 3 starter, Walker went 8-2 with a 3.48 ERA his freshman year. He struck out 78 batters in 95⅔ innings.

Walker pitched well near the end of the season that year. He allowed one run over 7⅔ innings in the Southeastern Conference tournament championship game. Then he pitched eight shutout innings against Rice in the NCAA regional final.

Walker injured his right arm during a College World Series start against Oregon State. He required Tommy John surgery. Coach Paul Mainieri has said he believes if Walker hadn't gotten hurt, LSU would have won the 2017 College World Series.

After he missed the entire 2018 season, Walker returned to the weekend rotation in 2019. He notched a 5-4 record with a 5.47 ERA as one of the mainstays in a constantly changing rotation.

This spring, Walker shifted into a bullpen role while he struggled to repeat his mechanics. Walker appeared in five games in 2020 before the season prematurely ended, recording a 3.18 ERA in 5⅔ innings.