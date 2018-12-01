Anxious to find out where LSU will play its bowl game?

You've come to the right place.

The Tigers' fate will be revealed Sunday afternoon live on ESPN during the College Football Playoff Selection Show.

LSU's path to its first New Year's Six bowl berth remains clear after Championship Saturday, but whether the Tigers will play in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 29 or the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 1 is still up in the air.

Find out important selection show information and follow live updates from the show below.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SELECTION SHOW

When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (CST)

Schedule: 11:30 a.m. -- CFP Semifinal pairings announced; 1 p.m. -- CFP final Top 25 announced; 2 p.m. -- New Year's Six bowl pairings announced

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN app

