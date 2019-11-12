There may be a new No. 1 in college football.
After beating rival Alabama for the first time since 2011, LSU football fans will find out Tuesday night if the Tigers will leap to the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.
How to watch:
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12
TV: ESPN
LSU was ranked No. 2 in the initial rankings, released last Tuesday. It was one spot ahead of Alabama.
Ohio State, which was the top team in the selection committee's first release, easily handled an unranked Maryland team Saturday, 73-14.
LSU, despite holding the top spot in both the coaches and AP polls, has never been ranked No. 1 in the playoff committee rankings.
The committee's is the only official ranking.