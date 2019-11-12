BR.lsualabamamain.111019. 2358 bf.jpg
Buy Now

With LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) next to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, the team sings the alma mater after LSU's football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

There may be a new No. 1 in college football.

After beating rival Alabama for the first time since 2011, LSU football fans will find out Tuesday night if the Tigers will leap to the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

How to watch:

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12

TV: ESPN

LSU was ranked No. 2 in the initial rankings, released last Tuesday. It was one spot ahead of Alabama.

Ohio State, which was the top team in the selection committee's first release, easily handled an unranked Maryland team Saturday, 73-14.

LSU, despite holding the top spot in both the coaches and AP polls, has never been ranked No. 1 in the playoff committee rankings.

The committee's is the only official ranking.

View comments