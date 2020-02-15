An accidental fire in a laundry room at Alex Box Stadium broke out early Saturday morning but was quickly extinguished without major damage, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire happened just after midnight, BRFD said.
A cardboard box reportedly caught fire after it was put on top of a dryer that was washing the team's uniforms.
The sprinkler system put out the fire, causing some water damage to the laundry room and surrounding areas.
The fire "will not have any effect on the games scheduled (Saturday)," BRFD said.