One week after LSU freshman outfielder Wes Toups entered the NCAA transfer portal, he announced he had transferred to Nicholls State.
Toups, a Thibodaux native, entered the transfer portal after the MLB draft, allowing college coaches to contact him about leaving LSU. He announced his decision late Wednesday night on social media.
"I’m coming home to start my next chapter!!" Toups wrote. "Excited to announce that I’m transferring and will be playing for the Nicholls State Colonels next year!! Thank you to everyone who has made this possible!"
Toups made two starts in left field last season. He played in nine games before the season ended early, batting .222 (2-for-9) with three walks and four strikeouts.
Without Toups, LSU has five outfielders returning to the team next season, as well as incoming freshmen Brody Drost and Dylan Crews. The three outfield spots lack a solidified starter.
Six LSU players have transferred since the end of the season, a necessity for LSU to fit its roster within 11.7 total scholarships. Though the NCAA lifted 35-man roster restrictions next year, it didn't give relief on scholarship numbers.