TOKYO — Brooks Curry, LSU’s first Olympian to represent the United States in swimming, earned a gold medal after serving as a relay member for the 4x100-meter freestyle relay team.
Curry swam in the preliminaries alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple and Bowe Becker, taking first place in the second heat. He took the lead for the squad, starting off the event with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters. Curry finished his leg of the race with a time of 48.84.
Curry was replaced for the final by Caeleb Dressel. The United States held off Italy and Australia to win the gold.
All swimmers who participate in the prelims or the finals are awarded a medal.
Curry the first Tiger to compete in the 4x100 meter freestyle event since Sion Brinn represented Great Britain at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.