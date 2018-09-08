LSU made unannounced replacements for three starters — left tackle Saahdiq Charles, fullback Tory Carter and field linebacker Michael Divinity — one of whom was dressed out for Saturday night’s home opener against Southeastern Louisiana in Tiger Stadium.

Six other LSU players were not dressed out for the game, and four of the players have missed practices because of injuries.

"Obviously we missed Saahdiq," said coach Ed Orgeron, who said he expects him to be back next week at No. 7 Auburn. "There are things that we have to handle internally. Obviously, there are going to be guys that miss one or two games. I won't announce it. Those things are handled internally."

Charles, Carter and Divinity were each seen during the open portions of this week’s practices, as was sophomore Jontre Kirklin, a third-team cornerback, who was also not dressed Saturday.

The other missing players have histories of injuries.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Sophomore Buck linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is out for the season with an apparent knee injury. Junior nose tackle Ed Alexander missed several preseason practices with lingering injuries from last season, and he was not seen during warmups.

Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss has now missed the first two games of the season with an undisclosed injury. Sophomore safety Todd Harris left last week's opener against Miami game with an undisclosed injury and did not play Saturday night, along with sophomore safety Eric Monroe, who did not play in either game.

Sophomore Austin Deculus, listed as the team’s backup left guard, started in place of Charles, and the Tigers went three-and-out on their opening possession before scoring on each of its next three drives.

Sophomore Ray Thornton started in place of Divinity and recorded a punt-forcing sack near the end of the first quarter.

Phillips ejected

LSU middle linebacker Jacob Phillips, the Southeastern Conference co-defensive player of the week after the Tigers' season-opening win against Miami, was ejected with 2:54 left in the second quarter for targeting on SLU quarterback Chason Virgil.

Because Phillips sat out the second half, he will be able to play the full game next Saturday at Auburn.

Phillips was replaced by freshman Micah Baskerville, who missed much of preseason camp with a foot injury and did not play against Miami. He came on and immediately recorded a pair of tackles.

Recruiting report

LSU was expected to welcome more than 50 recruits for the SLU game, according to 247Sports.com, but only one on an official visit: safety Jalani Williams, a four-star prospect from St. Louis Parkway North in Missouri.

The LSU basketball team also had an official visit from combo guard James Bishop of Baltimore Mount Saint Joseph. Bishop is not committed to LSU, but 247Sports considers him to be a heavy lean to the Tigers.

Remembering Billy Cannon

A brief moment of silence was observed shortly before kickoff for LSU great Billy Cannon. The two-time All-American and 1959 Heisman Trophy winner died May 20 at age 80.

LSU players are wearing a purple and white No. 20 decal on the backs of their helmets this season in honor of Cannon, whose number is the only one retired by the LSU football program.

Getting his kicks

Cole Tracy followed his school-record-tying 54-yard field goal last week against Miami with a 50-yarder in the second quarter against SLU.

According to LSU, it is the first time dating to at least 1955 that the Tigers have started the season with field goals of 50 yards or more in back-to-back games.

Homebodies

LSU has now won 13 consecutive home openers.

The streak started in 2006 when LSU crushed UL-Lafayette 45-3. The Tigers extended it to an even dozen wins last season with a 45-10 blowout of FCS foe Chattanooga.

The last home-opening loss for LSU was in 2005 when Tennessee claimed a 30-27 overtime victory in a game that was moved to Monday night following hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

'A flat night the whole night' as LSU, sloppy offense beats Southeastern Stephen Sullivan rose in the middle of the end zone traffic, extending past several Southeastern Louisiana defenders, and the 6-foot-7, 232-po…

Lagniappe

LSU has now won 30 consecutive games against in-state opponents, dating back to a loss to Tulane in 1982. ... The Tigers are now 15-0 all time against current members of the Southland Conference, 11 of those wins against Northwestern State. LSU is now 2-0 against SLU. ... Overall, LSU is now 99-21-4 in home openers, including a 71-19-4 mark since Tiger Stadium opened in 1924.

Advocate sportswriters Sheldon Mickles and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.