The LSU track and field team had a strong showing on Friday afternoon as they hosted the Louisiana Invitational on Friday at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
Eleven Tigers won events, and they registered six NCAA top 10 marks.
“It was a good, solid meet for us today,” LSU coach Dennis Shaver said. “I felt like we got a lot accomplished. JuVaughn was superb in the high jump and then Aliyah (Whisby) and Sean (Dixon-Bodie) really had quality performances in their LSU debuts.”
JuVaughn Harrison collected another win this season, taking gold in the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 5¾ inches, which ties a personal best and ranks as the top NCAA mark this season, and is tied for third place in the world. He also holds the NCAA's second-best leap (26-2¼) in the long jump.
The weight throw group had a good day, with four of the five throwers registering personal bests. Monique Hardy won her third straight event title in the weight throw when she registered a personal best mark of 69-7 in her third collegiate meet; sophomore Emma Robbins took silver with a mark of 66-1. The throws rank as the second and third best in LSU history.
On the men’s side, senior Jake Norris collected a career-best throw of 71-11; which ranks fourth in the LSU record book and No. 6 in the NCAA this season. Jon Nerdal 70- 1½ and Luke Witte (58-8) finished in second and third.
In the 60 meter hurdles, the Tigers swept the top two spots in the women’s and men’s races. Milan Young won with a time of 8.18 seconds, which was one-hundredth of a second off of her personal best, and Alia Armstrong finished second with a time of 8.32. On the men’s side, Damion Thomas (7.84) and Eric Edwards Jr. (7.94) cruised to a one-two finish.
A pair of LSU jumpers made impressive debuts. Aliyah Whisby leaped 21-0½ on her second jump for a win.
In the men’s triple jump, freshman Sean Dixon-Bodie leaped a personal best of 53-7 to win his collegiate debut. Dixon-Bodie’s jump is the top in the nation by a freshman and ranks No. 3 in the NCAA overall. Kyndal McKnight won the triple jump for the mark of 41-10.
In the women’s 60-meter dash, LSU swept the top four spotst. Symone Mason led the way with a time of 7.38 and she was followed by Amber Anning (second/7.51), Ariyonna Augustine (third/7.54) and Milan Young (fourth/7.57). Kiya Oviosun won the 200-meter dash in 24.63, and Jurnee Woodward collected silver with a time of 24.89. In the women’s mile, Alicia Stamey won with a time of 4:58.73.