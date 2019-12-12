All throughout this season, Joe Burrow has done things no LSU quarterback did before.

That continued Thursday as he got his hands on the Walter Camp Award and Davey O'Brien Award, handed out to the best quarterback in college football.

Burrow is the first LSU player to win either award.

The Walter Camp Award, given to the national player of the year, began in 1967. Burrow beat out four other finalists: Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

The Davey O'Brien Award, which dates to 1981, is given each year to the best quarterback in the nation. Burrow is the seventh Southeastern Conference quarterback to win it but the first since Johnny Manziel took home the trophy in 2012.

Other players nominated for the Davey O'Brien Award included Ohio State's Justin Fields and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts.

"I think it's a great thing for not only me, but for LSU and for the state of Louisiana," Burrow said. "I had great people around me and a great coaching staff. That's really the reason I was able to win this award."

Other SEC winners were Auburn's Cam Newton in 2010, Florida's Tim Tebow in 2007, Tennessee's Peyton Manning in 1997, and Florida's Danny Wuerffel back-to-back in 1995 and ’96.

Of the past 10 Davey O'Brien winners, seven went on to win the Heisman Trophy — and Burrow, of course, is a prohibitive favorite after leading LSU to a 13-0 record, its first SEC championship since 2011 and the No. 1 seed in its first College Football Playoff appearance.

Burrow added the awards to his his already stuffed trophy case. Just hours earlier, he won The Associated Press Player of the Year award.

Burrow had already been named SEC Player of the Year, and Wednesday in Baltimore, he picked up the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award.

His record-setting season has left marks in the school and SEC record books. He set new LSU records for passing yards, touchdowns and completions with at least one more game to play.

After last week's SEC title victory over Georgia, Burrow has 4,715 yards passing and 48 total touchdowns to go with 289 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Joe Burrow to Joe Burrow? LSU QB's knack for 'unbelievable' plays dates back to high school When all else fails for Joe Burrow, LSU's star quarterback has proven he's more than willing to go catch his own pass and take it where it nee…

Burrow is also on pace to set a new NCAA record for completion percentage in a single season, currently siting at 77.9%. He's more than a full percentage point clear of former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy, who holds the record with his mark of 76.7% in 2008.

And Burrow should make room for other awards as well, just in case. He's up for the Maxwell Award, given to the College Player of the Year, and the Heisman Memorial Trophy, set to be announced Saturday.

"I'm a firm believer in good things happen to good people who work hard," Burrow said, "and I think I'm one of those people."

Staff writer Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.

Rabalais: Relive Joe Burrow's (full) moonshots and LSU magic; ranking 10-best moments in 2019 Joe Burrow has been a perfect 10 for the LSU Tigers this season as he has surged to an apparent Heisman Trophy and the Tigers have marched to …

Joe Burrow named AP Player of the Year in landslide, LSU's first-ever winner LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide vote.