HAMMOND — Patience at the plate paid dividends for the LSU softball team Tuesday night.
The Tigers drew 11 walks off of four SLU pitchers and, coupled with eight hits, the Tigers defeated the Lions 12-1 at North Oak Park.
The biggest hit came from Raeleen Gutierrez, who capped LSU’s scoring with an inside-the-park grand slam in the top of the seventh. Also coming up big were Georgia Clark with a bases-clearing double and Amanda Doyle with a two-run double.
In the circle, Ali Kilponen (4-3) started and gave LSU (16-7) six strong innings of three-hit pitching. SLU (12-11) picked up an unearned run in the fourth inning with the help of a passed ball.
“I’m a big believer that walks are earned as much as their given, maybe even more,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “So the fact that we were able to stay disciplined and stay within our plan, we get some of the credit (for the walks). I was proud of how we were patient at the plate.”
SLU had trouble putting runners on base. When it did, Kilponen made the pitches she needed to make.
In the first, Lindsey Rizzo drew a one-out walk and stole second, but two fly ball outs later she was stranded. After two singles in the third and Lions baserunners at first and second, Kilponen got two more fly ball outs.
“(Kilponen) didn’t get a start over the weekend so I wanted to get her out there,” Torina said. “She was a good matchup for (SLU), too. I thought she did exactly what we needed her to do. She kept us in it, gave us some room to score and did her job.”
SLU’s Madison Watson drew a one-out walk in the fifth, took second on a wild pitch, and moved to third on a passed ball. She scored on Lexi Johnson’s ground out to short.
LSU led 8-1 in the seventh when it loaded the bases on a single and two walks. With two outs, Gutierrez sent a liner to center field that got past a diving Cameron Goodman. The ball rolled all the way to the fence as Gutierrez rounded the bases.
“We were facing good pitching, and the umpire was tough on the zone for us,” SLU coach Rick Fremin said. “We’ve got to overcome that from an offensive standpoint. We’ve got to keep the ball out of the air, and put the ball on the ground. When we did we were successful.”