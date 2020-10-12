The Southeastern Conference has its first game postponement due to coronavirus.
The Missouri-Vanderbilt game, scheduled for Saturday in Columbia, Missouri, will be postponed because of COVID-19 issues, the SEC announced Monday afternoon.
The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
"The Vanderbilt at Missouri FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt FB program," the SEC posted on Twitter. "The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements."
Now, at least 13 FBS games have been either postponed or canceled because of coronavirus concern.
Vanderbilt played with just 56 scholarship players in its 41-7 loss to South Carolina on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee — a roster drop due to virus testing, contact tracing and injuries.
In order to play, teams need at least 53 scholarship players available, according to the league's guidelines.
There are additional requirements for position groups. There must be seven scholarship offensive linemen (including at least one center) available, one quarterback and four defensive linemen.
Teams that don't meet the 53-player threshold still have the option to play the game. Otherwise, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest, pending approval by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
Schools can request games to be rescheduled or declared a no contest for other reasons, and they would still need to present data, including total number of players unavailable to participate, to the conference. The final decision would belong to Sankey.