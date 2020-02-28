Chris Jackson was the name he was given.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf was the name he chose when he converted to Islam in 1993, a few years after then-LSU coach Dale Brown gave him a copy of Malcolm X’s autobiography during his record-breaking playing days with the Tigers.

It means, in part, elegant and praiseworthy. It is a name that suits the man the phenom has become. It is the name that will ascend to the rafters of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday at halftime of the LSU-Texas A&M game during a ceremony to officially retire his No. 35 jersey.

There will, no doubt, be some folks put off by that. Chris Jackson, they might say, played for LSU. Not Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. Some may never forget or forgive the young man who drew a one-game suspension from then-NBA Commissioner David Stern during the 1995-96 season when with the Denver Nuggets he refused to stand during the national anthem on religious grounds.

Put all that aside and embrace the man who has tried to live a good life, who has raised five children, and still, as he said Friday, is still trying to grow as a human being.

“Dale Brown used to say back in the day, ‘Chris is a great basketball player but is a better person,’ ” Abdul-Rauf said. “When it’s all said and done, basketball is just a tool. What’s more important is the person I am, leaving that type of legacy. Standing up for what’s right. That means more to me than the game of basketball.”

Make no mistake, though. Basketball still means an awful lot to Abdul-Rauf, who will turn 51 in a couple of weeks. The nine-year NBA veteran still plays at a high level, in the Big 3 basketball league.

“Most of our guys know him now from the Big 3,” said LSU coach Will Wade, who was to have Abdul-Rauf speak to the team at practice Friday. “They know him as a great scorer at 50 years old.”

Abdul-Rauf just signed a contract for the upcoming Big 3 season this summer.

“I love it because the younger they (his opponents) get it excites me if I get the best of them, they look bad,” Abdul-Rauf said with a glint in his eye. “If it’s a close match, they look bad. If they get the best of me I can say, ‘I’m 51-years old.’ ”

He still cherishes his memories of his two seasons at LSU from 1988-90, years spent playing with other great Tigers like Shaquille O’Neal, Stanley Roberts and Ricky Blanton. A two-time All-American who still holds the NCAA freshman scoring record he set 31 years ago with 30.2 points per game.

With Maravich, who was recognized earlier this season for the 50th anniversary of his breaking the NCAA career scoring record, that means LSU players hold the records for most points by a senior, junior, sophomore and freshman as well as in a career. Still, after decades for both men have gone by.

“I’m amazed our records still hold up, especially with the way they shoot 3s now,” Abdul-Rauf said. “Records are eventually made to be broken. I don’t know about Pete’s, but mine maybe.

“It’s nice that someone from LSU holds all those records, so selfishly I’d like to see it continue.”

There is more to connect Maravich and Abdul-Rauf than prolific scoring and brilliant passing. Both found religion in their lives after their LSU playing days and made it an integral part of who they were.

Whether it is his religion or simply a function of age, the honor of LSU placing his jersey alongside those of fellow Tiger greats Maravich, O’Neal, Bob Pettit and Rudy Macklin has Abdul-Rauf in a reflective mood.

He’s grateful for all the people in his life from his boyhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, and from his LSU years, the experiences, even his battle with Tourette’s Syndrome, that made him the person he is today.

“Your environment has a way of molding and shaping you,” Abdul-Rauf said. “Growing up in the environment I did, with Tourette’s and not having a father, I was fortunate to come across people, even in junior high school, who would push me to be the person and player I am. My upbringing, my aunts and uncles, didn’t let me use my condition as a crutch.

“I don’t always speak, but I pay attention to my surroundings as much as possible. Those relationships are priceless. I can’t thank them enough. I can’t thank God enough.”

They’re going to hang a banner from the PMAC catwalk on Saturday. It will say “Abdul-Rauf” and “35.”

It would be nice if there were room for the words “elegant” and “praiseworthy.” But no one gets their jersey retired for being that, quite honestly.

Just know that Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf is doing his best every day to live up to the words his name means. To the words Dale Brown spoke about him when he played at LSU.

A better person than a player. I think he would be happy to leave it at that.