SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — For the second game in two days, Khayla Pointer’s scoring attack led LSU to victory at the San Juan Shootout, this time against Missouri State 66-58 on Saturday in the Coliseo Roberto Clemente.
“I am just so proud of the girls for how they competed today,” first-year coach Kim Mulkey said.
LSU (5-1) is heading back home with a test on the horizon.
The Tigers will host No. 13 Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
As for Saturday’s win, it came against a deep, experienced Missouri State team that's coming off back-to-back runs to the NCAA Sweet 16.
The Bears were coming off a win against No. 24 Virginia Tech the night before in San Juan.
“This game is a big win for our program heading in the right direction,” Mulkey said. “That team is a darn good team.”
LSU went into the break with a nine-point lead, but Missouri State went on a run early in the second half to tie the score.
“When they made their run, we came back, we made big shots, we ran the plays, we got the ball in the hands of the people that need to touch it,” Mulkey said.
Pointer had 25 points during LSU’s winning effort, providing a spark in the third quarter to end the Missouri State run.
Autumn Newby led the Tigers with 10 rebounds. Ryann Payne played strong defense and led LSU with three assists.
Jasmine Franklin, the nation’s leading rebounder, had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Sydney Wilson led the Bears with 19 points.
“I thought we held her (Franklin) in check,” Mulkey said. “She ended up getting a double-double, but I just thought the job Autumn Newby did on her was tremendous.”
LSU and Missouri State were tied at 18 toward the end of the first quarter when Jailin Cherry collected an offensive rebound and dished it back to Payne, who hit a floater from the left wing to give the Tigers a 20-18 lead.
The Tigers went into the half holding a nine-point lead, 35-26.
Missouri State countered in the third quarter with a surge on both ends of the floor, and by the 4:55 mark, the teams were tied at 40. Pointer scored 10 points in the quarter, allowing LSU to hold a 48-45 lead going into the final quarter.
Pointer stayed hot, scoring four points during the Tigers' 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter, building LSU’s lead back to 10.
The Bears cut the lead to five before Texas A&M transfer Alexis Morris made her mark.
With the shot clock winding down, Morris pulled up from deep and banked in her first 3 in an LSU uniform, end the Bears’ mini-run. The Tigers finished off the game at the free-throw line, as Payne and Morris combined to go 6 for 6 over the final minute.