New LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey speaks at her introductory news conference on Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Kim Mulkey has redirected another women's basketball player to LSU.

This time, it’s 6-foot-2 swing player Alisa Williams of Aubrey Ray Braswell (Texas) High School. Williams was committed to TCU but flipped her pledge to LSU for the 2022-23 season.

“Having the opportunity to play for (Mulkey) and her staff will play a huge role in my development,” Williams told the Denton (Texas) Record-Chronicle. “It will not be easy, but it’ll be challenging and worth it.”

As a junior, Williams was the Record-Chronicle’s all-area offensive player of the year for the 2020-21 season with 18.5 points along with seven rebounds per game.

Last month, Baylor center Hannah Gusters announced her transfer to LSU. The former five-star prospect will be eligible for the 2021-22 season.

