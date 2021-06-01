Kim Mulkey has redirected another women's basketball player to LSU.

This time, it’s 6-foot-2 swing player Alisa Williams of Aubrey Ray Braswell (Texas) High School. Williams was committed to TCU but flipped her pledge to LSU for the 2022-23 season.

“Having the opportunity to play for (Mulkey) and her staff will play a huge role in my development,” Williams told the Denton (Texas) Record-Chronicle. “It will not be easy, but it’ll be challenging and worth it.”

As a junior, Williams was the Record-Chronicle’s all-area offensive player of the year for the 2020-21 season with 18.5 points along with seven rebounds per game.

Last month, Baylor center Hannah Gusters announced her transfer to LSU. The former five-star prospect will be eligible for the 2021-22 season.