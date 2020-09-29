Editor’s note: This is the first of a series of excerpts from The Advocate’s upcoming book, “LSU BY THE NUMBERS,” celebrating the best player (and other greats) to wear each number in Tigers football history. This week: No. 85, Billy "Red" Hendrix.
That LSU’s 1958 national championship came as something of a surprise — the Tigers got only enough points in The Associated Press preseason poll to rank 35th — was because they were a team coming off a 5-5 season and laden with juniors and sophomores. Of the 33 players on the White Team, Go Team and Chinese Bandits, only three were seniors: fullback J.W. Brodnax, left guard Larry Kahlden and end Billy “Red” Hendrix, all on the White Team.
While players like Billy Cannon and Johnny Robinson emerged as the team’s biggest stars, it was Hendrix who was elected team captain. He earned respect for his play as well, capturing All-SEC honors as he caught four touchdown passes from his end position.
One of Hendrix’s scores was on an 8-yard pass from Warren Rabb in a 50-18 rout of Duke that moved LSU to 8-0 and put the Tigers No. 1 in the UPI coaches’ poll (they went to No. 1 two weeks earlier in the AP top 20). But Hendrix’s biggest game of 1958 came a week later.
A headline in the Shreveport Times ominously read “Tigers Now Occupying Precarious Pinnacle” as they prepared to take on 3-4 Mississippi State in Jackson. The game had the feel of a potential upset from the start, played on a field rendered a muddy mess by pregame rains.
The slow and soggy conditions challenged LSU’s offense throughout. The Tigers trailed 6-0 at halftime before getting a big break in the third quarter when State running back Billy Stacy fumbled, which Hendrix recovered at the Bulldogs’ 34. A few plays later, LSU faced a fourth-and-goal at the 5.
On a play heavy with national title implications, Rabb rolled left and lobbed a pass to Hendrix in the end zone just over Stacy’s outstretched fingers.
“It hit my right hand,” Hendrix said, “and I was able to control it. Then I pulled it into me, and I just hugged it.”
Tommy Davis’ extra point put LSU up 7-6, but the Tigers still weren’t out of danger. In the final moments, State drove close enough to try for a 26-yard game-winning field goal, but the kick sailed just wide. The same kick would have been good a year later, as the NCAA rules committee widened the goal posts.
After its closest call of the season, LSU wrapped up the championship with a 62-0 thrashing of Tulane in New Orleans (the polls concluded then before the bowl games). Hendrix was done as a football player after LSU’s 7-0 Sugar Bowl win over Clemson, but not with football. He went on to coach at high schools in Hammond and Lake Charles and at UL-Monroe, later becoming coach and then principal at Bunkie High School. The Rayville native died in Simmesport on May 4, 1999, at age 55, the first member of the White Team to pass away.
