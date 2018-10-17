Injured LSU left guard Garrett Brumfield is still not ready for Saturday's game against Mississippi State, head coach Ed Orgeron said during Wednesday morning's SEC teleconference.

Orgeron said Monday that Brumfield was "very questionable" for the game. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound senior ran through drills by himself in full pads during Tuesday's portion of open practice, and he appeared in Monday's practice wearing a brace on his left knee.

"He bounced back a little bit, but he's still not ready," Orgeron said. "Garrett's a team leader. It's good to have him out there. But he's still not ready. Still coming along, a work in progress."

Brumfield suffered an apparent left knee injury Sep. 22 against Louisiana Tech, and he has missed the past three games. Adrian Magee has started in his place for the last two games.

"I'm happy it's not a season-ending injury," Orgeron said. "No question."