LSU starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles was listed as questionable entering the Ole Miss game. Charles was wearing sweats on the field during pregame along with injured starting left guard Garrett Brumfield.
Junior college transfer Badara Traore is listed as Charles' backup, and Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said Adrian Magee could possibly play at left tackle, too.
Magee started at right tackle in the season opener against Miami, and this would be his first game returning from an injury he suffered in that game.
Magee ran through warmups with the first team at left tackle. Traore ran with the second team. Senior Turner Simmers ran through second team at left tackle, behind listed starter Chasen Hines, who is filling in for Brumfield.
Here's the pregame rotation on the offensive line:
- First team: LT Adrian Magee, LG Chasen Hines, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Damien Lewis, RT Austin Deculus
Third team senior strong safety Ed Paris, who was at practice Monday but wasn't thereafter, was not dressed out during warmups. Paris recorded the first interception of his career against Louisiana Tech.
Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss, who practiced in full pads for the first time in pads this week but missed Wednesday's practice, was not dressed out during pregame warmups. Moss, a transfer from North Carolina State, has not played all season due to injury.