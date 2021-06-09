Over the course of the season and into the super regional this weekend, LSU’s players have started referring to themselves as “Road Dogs” because of their success away from Alex Box Stadium.
"They huddle up and start barking like dogs and stuff," coach Paul Mainieri said, chuckling. "It's kind of cute. They’re taking a lot of pride in it.”
This season, LSU won four Southeastern Conference series on the road, as well as two midweek games and the NCAA Eugene regional, becoming the first LSU team to win a regional on the road since 1989. The Tigers' road record is 14-9, compared to 24-14 at home.
“I told them I've had some really great teams at LSU that didn't play as well as these guys have played on the road,” Mainieri said. “I wish I could explain why. I can't. They just seem to play with a lot of confidence and play loose.”
The one place LSU didn't win on the road, though, was Tennessee. The Tigers got swept in March during their second conference series, losing three games by a combined four runs — two on game-winning hits.
Now with a chance to reach the College World Series, LSU has to go on the road one more time this weekend. It will face Tennessee again.
"We joke around saying 'Road Dogs' but I guess we really have been road dogs this year," junior Drew Bianco said. "Hopefully we can keep that same mentality going into next weekend."