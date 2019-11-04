Alabama star quarterback and Heisman contender Tua Tagovailoa is still a game time decision, coach Nick Saban said Monday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide will have multiple players sharing repetitions at quarterback in preparation for Saturday against LSU.
"If he can play in the game it'll be a game time decision," Saban said. "We'll manage the reps accordingly"
The two-year starter suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half against Tennessee on Oct. 19. The following Monday, Tagovailoa underwent successful surgery to repair the injury.
Tagovailoa had what's known as a "tightrope" procedure on his right ankle after the Tennessee game. He says it's the same injury the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up suffered in the Southeastern Conference championship game last season, just to the other ankle.
Saturday's game is the first match up of the top two teams in the AP since the Tigers and Crimson Tide met in 2011, nicknamed at the time the "Game of the Century."
LSU won, 9-6, and the two later went on to play in the BCS national championship game that season, which Alabama won.
The Crimson Tide have won every game in the rivalry since, including 29-0 at Tiger Stadium in 2018.