LANE KIFFIN, OLE MISS COACH

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Ole Miss head coach, second.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 46 (Born May 9. 1975); Lincoln, Nebraska.

SALARY: $4.5 million (is due $500,000 retention bonus Dec. 31).

RECORD: 74-41 overall, 13-7 at Ole Miss, 8-2 this season, team ranked No. 10 AP.

NEXT GAME: Saturday vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network.

WHAT HE SAID ABOUT LSU: “Ed (Orgeron) obviously did a great job, won a national championship,” Kiffin said. “I’m not really sure what happened as of late. It’s crazy. They had just beat a really good Florida team. There were not a lot of people who gave them a chance after the Kentucky game. That shows you they have great players and they can play really well, and they did that.”