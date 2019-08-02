They’ve been worn for audiences with the pope.
And on "Family Feud."
One owner jokes his jacket lets him cut to the front of the line at Starbucks.
Others have been buried in theirs.
On Saturday, the eight new inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame will formally receive their own gold jacket. It is second only to the Masters' green jacket as the most recognizable piece of personal apparel, one that symbolizes an exclusive sports brotherhood.
“You never have to explain what it is,” said former LSU center Kevin Mawae, who, along with fellow former Tiger Johnny Robinson and Ed Reed of Destrehan will be inducted Saturday. “You walk in a room, and that jacket kind of speaks for itself.
“Every football fan in America knows what that gold jacket stands for.”
Some outside America, as well.
In 2015, the late Jim Taylor was part of a delegation of 10 Hall of Famers who met with Pope Francis. Naturally, Taylor, a Baton Rouge native and LSU alum who was elected to the hall in 1976, was wearing his gold jacket along with the others.
“The pope told us he didn’t know much about our kind of football,” said Helen Taylor, whose husband died last year. “But he knew those jackets meant he was talking to some of the best to ever play the game.”
The custom-tailored gold jackets have been around since 1978, some 15 years after the hall opened in Canton, Ohio. Their purpose is to reinforce the notion that its members are the “gold standard” of the game, setting football’s honorees apart from their baseball, basketball and hockey counterparts on their big days.
Manufactured by Dallas-based Haggar Clothing, the jacket’s exact shade of gold is considered so special that it is proprietary. The formula is not registered with any color service, so it cannot be duplicated.
Even on “Measurement Monday” — the day after the Super Bowl, when those elected to the Hall are sized for their jackets, busts and rings — the replicas brought by Haggar are blue. The gold ones are reserved for the real thing.
In other words, you can’t buy a duplicate in the Hall of Fame gift shop.
Hall of Fame president David Baker said the cost of jacket is about $1,500. A real one on the open market would fetch thousands more, but Baker said that to his knowledge, none has ever wound up in the hands of memorabilia dealers.
This current jacket color is slightly different from the original. In 2012, a slight red tint was added to enhance it for high-definition TV.
All living inductees received the new jackets, although some prefer their old ones. Helen Taylor has all three of Jim’s, including the original.
Along with the distinctive color, the jackets feature the Hall of Fame crest and buttons bearing the hall logo. Inside is stitched the name of the recipient along with his inductee number. This year’s class brings the total number of Hall of Fame inductees to 318.
The No. 318 will belong to Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen. Bowlen died in June, making him the first person in Hall of Fame history to so between his election and induction.
Bowlen’s jacket, ring and duplicate bust, will be presented to his family where they will be displayed at the Broncos’ training facility.
The others actually will get theirs at Friday’s Gold Jacket Dinner, the highlight of which is when each enshrinee walks down a friendly gauntlet of the previous inductees to the head table, where Baker, Commissioner Roger Goodell and their presenters await them.
More than 100 of the 184 living Hall of Famers were expected to form Friday’s receiving line.
New Orleans native, Southern standout and 2014 Hall of Fame inductee Aeneas Williams said his Gold Jacket Dinner walk proved to be more meaningful than the actual induction ceremony the following day — especially when he was greeted at the end of the line by fellow New Orleanian and St. Louis Rams teammate Marshall Faulk, who had been elected in 2011.
“I saw Marshall and just fell into his arms crying,” Williams said. “It was just so humbling and I thanked God for the endurance to play in the NFL and for all the support I received from home.
“That night is sort of like you’ve been baptized into the Hall of Fame. You feel the love and embrace from those like Marshall who made it already.”
Or, as former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver John Stallworth put it, “It’s as if the entire history of football is surrounding you.”
Reed was at last year’s banquet when longtime Ravens teammate Ray Lewis received his jacket.
“When you see that, you’re just hoping your time will come, too,” said Reed, who was elected in his first year of eligibility. “It’s like walking into the world’s greatest locker room, and they’re all your teammates there greeting you.
“It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing.”
There are no formal rules about wearing the jackets, other than that the enshrinees — who receive theirs in May, just to make sure no more adjustments are needed — are not to be photographed in them until they get to Canton, and they are not to let anyone else try them on.
Inductees are allowed to request free replacements should their old jackets become worn, torn or stained over the years, which often happens.
Or they might need another one if their sizes should go up or down. For the record, the largest jackets were made for offensive linemen Jonathan Ogden and Orlando Pace (size 59 extra-extra-long), and San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartelo had the smallest.
Once they’re in, the inductees are encouraged to wear their jackets whenever they’re representing anything to do with the NFL. But they’re obviously free to do so at any time.
Williams, who has a ministry in St. Louis, said he sometimes wears his in the pulpit when he wants to get a point across.
He also wears it when speaking to youth groups, reminding them that each person has the ability to become a Hall of Famer in his own way. Shortly after his induction, Williams wore his jacket when trying to ease tension during racial turmoil in suburban Ferguson, Missouri.
“If people see you’re a Hall of Famer, they pay more attention to what you’re saying,” he said.
On a lighter note, Williams recently joined fellow Hall of Famers Brian Urlacher, Tim Brown and Jackie Slater representing the NFLPA against a group of current players on celebrity "Family Feud."
With Williams serving as the team captain the Hall of Fame quartet, wearing their gold jackets, won $25,000 for the Steve Gleason Foundation.
Using the jackets to raise money — but not for personal gain — is something Baker stresses to new inductees.
“You’re already famous,” he said. “But it’s leverage to do good in your community for others everywhere.
“This isn’t the end of a career but the start of a whole new one representing the game and what made it great. That’s why the gold jacket is a lot more than a piece of clothing.”
Reed said he plans to make the most of his, wearing it at fundraisers and other events for his foundation, which has been active building playgrounds both in the New Orleans area and in Baltimore.
Taylor certainly got good use out of his gold jacket. He took it with him for NFL-related events, such as the Saints’ 50th anniversary celebration (Taylor was acquired by the Saints in 1967 and played in the team’s inaugural season), various celebrations of the Packers’ glory years and golf tournaments sponsored by ex-players and celebrities.
When Saints owner Tom Benson died in 2018, Taylor wore his gold jacket to the funeral.
“Jimmy made sure to take good care of that jacket,” Helen Taylor said. “He didn’t get it cleaned every time he wore it, but it got special treatment when he traveled.
“He looked on it as a real blessing to wear his gold jacket.”
Unlike some Hall of Famers — most recently Gino Marchetti, who died in April — Taylor wasn’t buried in gold jacket.
But at his funeral last October, Taylor was wearing a Hall of Fame tie.
Robinson has his own charity, the Johnny Robinson Boys Home in Monroe, for his gold jacket to utilize in awareness and fundraising.
But at age 80, he has a more urgent reason as well.
“I’ve been out of the game for almost 50 years, and I waited 35 years for this to happen,” he said. “So I’m going to wear it every chance I get.
“I think it looks good on me. Hopefully I’ve got a couple of years left to get use out of it.”