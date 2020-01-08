The LSU women’s basketball has two strong finishes in two conference games, but only a 1-1 record to show for it.
So, it’s not necessarily how you finish after all.
What the Tigers require is a strong 40 minutes and Thursday is no better place to start with a visit to No. 10 Texas A&M for an 8 p.m. contest.
The Tigers (11-3 overall) closed out Alabama in the SEC opener but fell so far behind 3-11 Missouri in the next game, the strong finish was wasted. LSU trailed by 21 points (42-21) at the half and outscored Missouri 44-27 in the second half but still fell four points short.
LSU coach Nikki Fargas would like to see her team pick up where it left off in Missouri, but some time shortly after tipoff against the Aggies instead of after halftime.
“We have to go into that game and play with the same intensity we left Missouri with, for the entire game,” Fargas said. “We can’t come in flat. They are an explosive team that can score a lot of points. They’re putting up a lot of points with outside shooting, penetration and post play. We have to be disciplined. We have to get (Ayana) Mitchell and Faustine (Aifuwa) involved and have an inside outside attack.”
Against Missouri, the home team packed its defense inside and took advantage of poor outside shooting and impatience by the LSU perimeter players. Guards Khayla Pointer, Mercedes Brooks and Jailin Cherry combined to shoot seven for 28 from the field and hand out two assists.
Freshman Tiara Young sparked LSU off the bench with 18 points on seven of 14 shooting. Most of that in the second half when LSU switched to a four-guard offense and cut the led to two points in the final two minutes. Fargas said the lesson learned is realizing Mitchell and Aifuwa are going to draw the most attention from opposing defensive game plans.
LSU’s failures on offense caused a drag on the defensive effort.
“Teams are going to focus (inside),” Fargas said. “We have to be aware in our perimeter game to knock down shots. We had a lot of wide-open looks, great looks. We’ve got to knock them down. When you make teams extend their defense, that opens up the paint for us.
“I’m proud of this group to come back and put us in position to win. It says a lot about who we are. We have to understand it’s a 40-minute game.”
LSU won’t catch A&M (14-1, 2-0) napping. Fargas said the two teams know each other well. The Aggies have five starters returning including one of the league’s top players in Chennedy Carter, the league’s second-leading scorer with 22.5 points per game.
A&M is a match for LSU inside, outrebounding opponents 43.9-31.5. N’dea Jones is second in the league with 10.5 boards per game
“Chennedy Carter one of the best players in the nation and they have a good inside presence,” Aifuwa said. “But they have to worry about us too. We have a lot of weapons on the floor.
“We’re a good team. Our defense is very stingy. We’re as good as anybody else, don’t put us out of the equation.”