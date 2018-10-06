Score by quarters
LSU 7 3 3 6 — 19
Florida 0 14 0 13 — 27
First quarter
LSU: Nick Brossette 4 run at 11:43 (Cole Tracy kick). DRIVE: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:17. KEY PLAYS: On LSU's first play from scrimmage, Joe Burrow teams up with Justin Jefferson for a 38-yard gain to the Florida 37. Burrow 13-yard swing pass to Brossette to the UF 25. Burrow 7-yard pass to Dee Anderson on third-and-6 give LSU a first-and-goal and sets up Brossette's touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, GATORS 0.
Second quarter
FLORIDA: Lamical Perine 1 run at 12:30 (Evan McPherson kick). DRIVE: 9-43-3:41. KEY PLAY: Perine 13-yard run to the LSU 2. GATORS 7, TIGERS 7.
LSU: Tracy 33 field goal at 3:10. DRIVE: 10-63-3:23. KEY PLAYS: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 12-yard run on the first play of the drive to the LSU 34. Burrow 9-yard pass to Derrick Dillon to the Florida 45. Burrow 21-yard run on third-and-1 to the Florida 24 keeps the drive going. TIGERS 10, GATORS 7.
FLORIDA: Daquon Green 3 pass from Feleipe Franks at 1:09 (McPherson kick), DRIVE: 6-75-2:01. KEY PLAYS: Perine 23-yard run on the second play of the drive to the LSU 45. Franks 11-yard pass to Van Jefferson to the 34. Franks 35-yard pass to Josh Hammond gives Florida a first-and-goal at the LSU 3. GATORS 14, TIGERS 10.
Third quarter
LSU: Tracy 42 field goal at 4:16. DRIVE: 5-18-1:56. KEY PLAY: On the first play of the drive, Burrow 14-yard pass to Foster Moreau to the Florida 28. GATORS 14, TIGERS 13.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Brossette 1 run at 11:14 (two-point pass failed). DRIVE: 4-80-1:34. KEY PLAYS: Brossette goes off left tackle for a 31-yard run on the first play of the drive to the Florida 49. Brossette 47-yard run to the UF 2. TIGERS 19, GATORS 14.
FLORIDA: Perine 2 run at 8:48 (two-point pass failed). DRIVE: 9-75-2:26. KEY PLAYS: Franks 26-yard pass to Jefferson to the LSU 49. Perine 17-yard run on option to the LSU 32. On first-and-10 from the 17, Franks tosses he ball to tight end Lucas Krull, who throws to Franks for a 15-yard gain to the LSU 2. GATORS 20, TIGERS 19.
FLORIDA: Brad Stewart 25 interception return at 1:45 (McPherson kick). GATORS 27, TIGERS 19.
FINAL SCORE: Florida 27, LSU 19
RECORDS: Florida 5-1, 3-1 SEC; LSU 5-1, 2-1 SEC.
ATTENDANCE: 90,283 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles