On the strength of a collegiate record in the women's 200 meters last weekend, LSU sprinter Favour Ofili made her debut on The Bowerman Award watch list Wednesday.
Ofili, a sophomore from Nigeria, earned a spot on the 10-woman watch list for the first time in her career after recording a time of 21.96 seconds at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Fla.
The honor came one day after Ofili was selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as its national athlete of the week for her performance in Florida.
in addition to breaking Dawn Sowell's 33-year-old school mark of 22.04 seconds, Ofili's time was a Nigerian national record and is the fastest in the world this year.