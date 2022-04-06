Former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had his 2021 season cut short with a foot injury, but he showed Wednesday during LSU's pro day that he is ready to roll for the NFL Draft.
Stingley registered an impressive 4.37 seconds on his first attempt at the 40-yard dash on Wednesday. He was less than pleased when he clocked in at an unofficial 4.44 seconds on his second try.
Stingley suffered a torn ligament in his left foot in late September and had to undergo surgery, ending his season ahead of the Week 4 game at Mississippi State.
Derek Stingley’s first run: 4.37 seconds. pic.twitter.com/LCtL7gSfA8— Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) April 6, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was the biggest name on hand to watch Stingley and the rest of the players looking to impress ahead of the start of the NFL Draft on April 28. The Saints, Bengals, Texans and Titans were also among the teams that had representatives on hand in Baton Rouge.
If he's considered healthy, Stingley has a shot to be one of the first cornerbacks to be taken in the NFL Draft. Coming off back-to-back injury-plagued seasons, some NFL coaches and general managers are concerned about his durability.