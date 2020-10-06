Starting left guard Ed Ingram "may be out" for LSU's game against Missouri on Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning, which means the Tigers could be without one of their best and most consistent offensive linemen.
Orgeron, in an interview with WNXX-FM 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench", said redshirt freshman Charles Turner will fill in against Missouri if Ingram is not ready to go.
The offensive line could be without two starters this week.
On Monday, Orgeron told reporters he believes starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal could play against Missouri after missing a game because of an injury. Sophomore Cam Wire started against Vanderbilt, and the Tigers did not give up a sack.
Rosenthal didn't practice all of last week, and Orgeron said he may return this week.
"Hopefully he can start practicing this week," Orgeron said. "I'm not sure that he can yet. I think he will be."
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Ingram limped off the field on the final drive of LSU's 41-7 win over Vanderbilt, and he was replaced by true freshman Marlon Martinez.
Orgeron told reporters on Monday that Joseph Evans, who flipped from offensive guard to defensive tackle in preseason camp, might end up returning to the offense and start at guard this week if Ingram is not available.
It appears Orgeron may have been joking, and he clarified Tuesday that Evans will remain on defense.
"We can definitely use him on the other side of the ball, but we're not going to do that," Orgeron said Tuesday. "Right now, Charles Turner's going to have to step up, and I think he's going to do a great job for us."
The 6-foot-5, 287-pound Turner began his career as a center for LSU. He played in three games in 2019 and redshirted after playing a total of 36 snaps.